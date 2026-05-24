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The true architects of hip-hop and R&B’s most iconic sounds often build their legacies in the shadows of the booth, and for Velous (Tyler Bryant), that foundation is now being brought into the light. Apple Music has officially highlighted the Grammy-nominated songwriter, producer, and artist in its prestigious editorial series with the launch of the “Velous: The Songwriters” playlist.

This curated collection serves as a victory lap for the Kingston, NY native, celebrating a catalog that has fundamentally shaped the sound of a generation. The playlist features global juggernauts like Chris Brown’s multi-platinum hit “No Guidance” (feat. Drake) and Kanye West’s high-octane “All Day.”

A Transition from Architect to Artist

While Velous has long been a behind-the-scenes force, the timing of this editorial spotlight aligns with his own evolution as a front-facing artist. His latest single, “Still Mine,” features Bryson Tiller and serves as the lead moment for his upcoming project, Pink Summer.

The track is a perfect bridge between his two worlds, blending the melodic production instincts that made him a favorite for icons with an emotionally driven solo identity.

In an exclusive conversation with The Source, Velous reflected on the significance of this career milestone:

“Seeing Apple Music spotlight my catalog with ‘Velous: The Songwriters’ means a lot because it highlights the records and moments I’ve helped shape from behind the scenes. From ‘No Guidance’ to ‘All Day,’ these songs represent different chapters of my journey as a songwriter and producer. With ‘Still Mine’ featuring Bryson Tiller, I’m excited to step more into my artist lane while continuing to build on the foundation that got me here.”

Why It Matters

The recognition from Apple Music underscores Velous’ rare ability to maintain a distinct melodic identity while traversing the worlds of R&B, pop, and hip-hop. In an industry where songwriters often go unsung, this editorial feature places the spotlight squarely on the craft that goes into building a cultural moment.

As he prepares for the release of Pink Summer, Velous is no longer just the man behind the hits—he’s the one creating them for himself.

The “Velous: The Songwriters” playlist is available now exclusively on Apple Music.