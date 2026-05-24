LeBron James gave high praise to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander following the Oklahoma City Thunder star’s second consecutive MVP award win.

Speaking on Mind the Game, LeBron said Gilgeous-Alexander fully earned the honor and silenced any debate surrounding the decision.

“I think he’s very deserving and nobody can sit here and be like, ‘How the hell did Shai win again?’” LeBron said. “Nobody can sit here and say that.”

James also reflected on competing against Gilgeous-Alexander during both the regular season and their recent four-game matchup, emphasizing the constant pressure the Thunder guard places on opposing defenses.

“He does things to a defense, does things to opposing teams that you have to simply account for,” James added. “He’s number one and two and three on that scouting report, and he’s the head of the snake.”