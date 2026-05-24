Carolina R&B newcomer Flytiies, is making waves with his new breakout single “No Rush”, which has the potential to become a billboard smash and a viral internet sensation! He represents a section of south Raleigh NC, called exit 300, where he developed his style of r&b, that he calls “street soul music”. Flytiies is backed by North Cackalak radio legend and producer DY-Nasty, The Source gives this single 4 1/2 mics! The future looks very bright for the potential young r&b star, but for right now, hit that play button below and enjoy “No Rush” by Flytiies.