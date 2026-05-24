Stevie J says the past year changed the way he views loyalty and friendship following Sean Combs’s criminal trial.

During a recent appearance on Flex 98.5, the producer reflected on standing beside Diddy while many others distanced themselves from the Bad Boy mogul.

“The last year has been quite a ride for me,” Stevie J said. “I was the only one holding my homie down before he went to jail.”

The longtime producer, who rose to prominence as a member of Diddy’s Hitmen production team, said the experience revealed who was truly in his corner. According to Stevie J, the situation ultimately led him to walk away from several friendships.

“After seeing who really be truly in your corner, and who’s rocking witchu and all that, I left a whole bunch of fake n***as,” he said, adding that he is now focused primarily on family.