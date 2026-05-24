Before the West Coast fully exploded into a commercial force and before G-Funk became the soundtrack of the early 90s, Compton’s Most Wanted arrived with a project that gave listeners another unfiltered look at life in Compton from a different corner of the city.

Released on this date in 1990 through Orpheus Records, It’s A Compton Thang served as the debut album from the crew led by MC Eiht and helped establish CMW as one of the earliest and most important voices in West Coast gangsta rap. Entirely produced by DJ Slip and The Unknown DJ, the album presented a street perspective that was rugged and realistic without trying to imitate anybody else’s formula.

Coming out of the same city that had already introduced the world to N.W.A., CMW carved out their own lane. While others delivered explosive aggression, It’s A Compton Thang often balanced street narratives with a more laid back feel, allowing MC Eiht’s conversational delivery and vivid storytelling to carry much of the weight.

The album produced standout records including “One Time Gaffled ‘Em Up,” “This Is Compton,” and “I’m Wit Dat,” songs that immediately connected with listeners because they reflected everyday realities rather than larger than life personas. “One Time Gaffled ‘Em Up” became particularly important, turning into one of the group’s earliest breakout records while documenting tense interactions between young Black men and law enforcement long before those conversations became part of the national spotlight.

Commercially, the project made a respectable impact, peaking at No. 133 on the Billboard 200 and reaching No. 32 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart. More importantly, it planted the foundation for what would become a legendary run that later produced albums like Straight Checkn’ Em and Music to Driveby.

Thirty six years later, It’s A Compton Thang remains a reminder that the story of West Coast Hip Hop was never built by one group alone.

Compton had multiple voices speaking for it, and CMW made sure theirs was heard loud and clear.