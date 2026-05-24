Universal Music Group and TikTok Announce New Multi-Year Licensing Partnership

Universal Music Group and TikTok have announced a new multi-year strategic licensing agreement to expand opportunities for artists, songwriters, creators, and fans worldwide.

Under the renewed partnership, TikTok users will continue to have access to UMG’s extensive recorded music and publishing catalogs while the companies work together to deepen fan engagement and artist promotion through enhanced technology and marketing tools.

The agreement builds on the companies’ 2024 partnership and introduces expanded advertising campaigns, ecommerce integrations, and artist-focused features designed to strengthen discovery and monetization opportunities across the platform.

The deal also reinforces both companies’ commitment to AI protections. UMG and TikTok say they will continue working together to remove unauthorized AI-generated music while improving artist and songwriter attribution systems.

In addition, the partnership will focus on artist development initiatives and fan engagement experiences aimed at spotlighting emerging global talent and strengthening the connection between artists and audiences.

Michael Nash, Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer of UMG, said the companies are focused on creating innovative fan experiences while protecting and amplifying human artistry.

Tracy Gardner, TikTok’s Global Head of Music Business Development, added that the agreement will help artists and songwriters grow their communities and reach global audiences through music discovery and fandom on the platform.

The new agreement further solidifies TikTok’s growing influence in music promotion and digital culture while strengthening UMG’s reach across social media and streaming ecosystems.