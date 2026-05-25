Drake has made history in Australia following the release of his latest trio of albums. The Canadian superstar now holds a new ARIA chart record after Iceman, Maid Of Honour and Habibti all debuted inside the top 10 during the same week.

Iceman opened at No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart, while Maid Of Honour debuted at No. 5 and Habibti entered at No. 6. According to ARIA, Drake is the first artist since the charts launched in 1983 to debut three new albums in the top 10 simultaneously.

The achievement surpasses previous milestones by Guns N’ Roses and Bruce Springsteen, who each debuted two albums in the top 10 in the same week in the early 1990s.

Drake now boasts 16 solo and collaborative top 10 albums in Australia, including chart-toppers such as Views, Scorpion, Dark Lane Demo Tapes, Certified Lover Boy and For All The Dogs.

The chart success extended to the ARIA Singles Chart as well. Drake placed 15 songs inside the Top 50, including five tracks in the top 10: “National Treasures,” “Janice STFU,” “Whisper My Name,” “Make Them Cry” and “Dust.”