Drake has officially rewritten the record books after simultaneously debuting ICEMAN, HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR at Nos. 1, 2 and 3 on the Billboard 200 chart dated May 30.

The historic feat marks the first time an artist has occupied the top three spots on the Billboard 200 at the same time since the chart adopted its weekly format in 1956. Drake also becomes the first artist ever to debut at Nos. 1, 2 and 3 simultaneously.

ICEMAN opened atop the chart with 463,000 equivalent album units, giving Drake his 15th No. 1 album. The milestone moves him past Jay-Z for the most Billboard 200 chart-toppers among solo male and R&B/hip-hop artists. He now ties Taylor Swift for the most No. 1 albums among solo acts, trailing only The Beatles’ record of 19.

The album also posted the biggest R&B/hip-hop debut of 2026, powered by more than 462 million on-demand streams across 18 tracks.

Meanwhile, HABIBTI debuted at No. 2 with 114,000 units, while MAID OF HONOUR followed closely behind at No. 3 with 110,000 units. Both projects were surprise releases announced during Drake’s May 14 livestream.

The chart dominance further cements Drake’s standing as one of the most commercially successful artists in music history.