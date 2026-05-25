Drake has officially made Billboard history once again. According to Billboard, the Toronto superstar now holds the record for the most No. 1 albums by a solo male artist after Iceman debuted at the top of the Billboard 200.

The achievement gives Drake 15 chart-topping albums, moving him past Jay-Z and tying him with Taylor Swift for the most No. 1 albums among solo artists overall. Only The Beatles remain ahead with 19 No. 1 projects.

The milestone comes during a massive chart week for Drake, who simultaneously claimed the top three spots on the Billboard 200 with Iceman, Habibti, and Maid of Honour. Billboard reported that no artist has accomplished a debut sweep of the top three positions since the chart adopted its weekly format in 1956.