Jim Jones Drops “In The Car” Featuring Kodie Shane and Yung Bleu

Jim Jones is launching a new era with the release of his latest single, “In The Car,” featuring Kodie Shane and Yung Bleu.

Built around atmospheric production from Piff, the track blends luxury, romance, and late-night energy, with Jones opening with a gritty yet seductive verse. Kodie Shane follows with a melodic hook and confident performance, singing, “Maybach, close the curtains, she wanna feel like a star… she wanna do it in the car.”

Yung Bleu closes the song with a reflective verse centered on toxic love, passion, and emotional tension.

The single also serves as the first official release from Jones’ upcoming album The Landlord, which is scheduled to arrive Friday, June 12.

According to the announcement, The Landlord marks the next chapter for the Harlem rap veteran following his recent projects The Fall Before the Rise and At the Church Steps.

With its smooth production and summer-ready energy, “In The Car” is already positioning itself as an early contender for song of the summer conversations.