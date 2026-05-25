Photos: Keyshia Cole, Kelly Rowland, Monica and More Bring Early-2000s Love to Chicago’s Forever Mine Music Festival 

Photos by Dan Garcia

by Dan Garcia

Chicago’s Union Park turned into a massive love letter to R&B and hip-hop this weekend as the inaugural Forever Mine Music Festival made its debut on May 23-24. Billed as a place “where R&B and house fall in love,” the two-day festival leaned heavily into the sounds that ruled radio, school dances, burned CDs and early-2000s playlists, while also honoring Chicago’s deep roots in dance music.

Saturday’s opening day wasted no time setting the tone. JoJo, Juvenile, Kelly Rowland and Keyshia Cole helped kick off the weekend with a lineup that felt almost perfectly designed for millennial nostalgia, while still pulling in fans of all ages who knew every hook, every ad-lib and every heartbreak anthem by heart. It was the kind of festival day where nearly every set had at

least one song that made the crowd collectively scream, “I forgot how much I loved this.”

There were plenty of surprises too, none bigger than Chicago’s own Twista making an appearance and giving the hometown crowd a burst of local pride with “Overnight Celebrity.” In a festival built around memory, love and era-defining hits, the moment felt like the perfect Chicago stamp on Forever Mine’s first year.

With Chingy, Mýa, Mario, Monica and Kaytranada set to keep the momentum going on Sunday, Forever Mine’s debut weekend quickly proved there is still plenty of demand for a festival that treats R&B nostalgia like the main event. Below are some of the standout moments from the weekend.

JoJo Gives the Crowd the Pop-R&B Sing-Along They Came For

JoJo helped set the tone early Saturday with a set that reminded fans just how strong her catalog still hits. Her vocals carried across Union Park, but the biggest reactions came near the end when she performed “Too Little Too Late” and “Leave (Get Out).”

Both songs instantly brought the crowd back to the mid-2000s, turning her set into one of the first major sing-along moments of the weekend.

Juvenile Brings New Orleans Bounce to Chicago

Juvenile brought New Orleans energy to Forever Mine with a set packed with Cash Money classics and plenty of bounce. His appearance came with renewed buzz thanks to his viral Tiny Desk concert, which introduced a new generation to just how deep his catalog runs.

At Union Park, those songs still did exactly what they were made to do: get the crowd moving and backing certain things up.

Kelly Rowland Blends Solo Favorites With Destiny’s Child Memories

Kelly Rowland’s Saturday set gave fans a mix of solo favorites and Destiny’s Child classics, and the crowd was ready for all of it. Whether performing her own hits or revisiting the songs that made her part of one of the biggest girl groups of all time, Rowland had Union Park singing along from start to finish.

Her set was one of the day’s clearest reminders that these records have never really left people’s playlists.

Twista Gives Forever Mine Its Chicago Moment

Forever Mine got its hometown surprise when Chicago’s own Twista made an appearance. The reaction was immediate, especially when he performed “Overnight Celebrity.”

It was a short but memorable moment, and exactly the kind of local touch that helped make the festival’s first year feel like a true Chicago event.

Keyshia Cole Closes Night One With Heartbreak, Healing and Hit Records

Keyshia Cole closed out Saturday with a 13-song headlining set full of the emotional R&B that made her one of the defining voices of her era. Songs like “Love,” “Let It Go” and “I Should’ve Cheated” hit especially hard, with fans singing back nearly every word.

Her set felt less like a performance and more like a collective release, giving day one a fittingly heartfelt ending.

Chingy Keeps the Throwback Energy Going on Day Two

Day two continued the weekend’s early-2000s energy with Chingy, whose catalog fit perfectly into Forever Mine’s nostalgia-heavy lineup. His hits brought a lighter, party-ready feel to Union Park, giving fans another chance to revisit the era when ringtone rap and radio hooks ruled everything.

Mýa Brings Smooth R&B-Pop Nostalgia

Mýa added another polished, melodic layer to Sunday’s lineup. With her blend of R&B, pop and dance-friendly records, she gave the festival one of its smoother throwback moments.

Mario Delivers the Vocals

Mario gave day two one of its strongest vocal showcases. His set leaned into the kind of classic R&B performance that fits Forever Mine’s identity perfectly, balancing nostalgia with the kind of live singing that still makes those songs feel fresh.

For fans who came for big hooks and even bigger vocals, Mario delivered.

Monica Gives Sunday Its Most Soulful Moments

Monica brought a deep catalog and plenty of emotional weight to Sunday’s lineup. Her songs have long been staples of ’90s and 2000s R&B, and at Forever Mine, they connected with a crowd that clearly knew the words and the memories attached to them.

Her performance helped anchor the second day with timeless R&B credibility.

Kaytranada Is an Unexpected, But Perfect, Closer

On paper, Kaytranada might seem a little out of place closing a festival so rooted in early-2000s R&B nostalgia. He comes from a different era and a different lane, more producer-DJ than throwback radio staple.

But that contrast is also what made him such a smart choice. Forever Mine is not just about nostalgia, it is about the connection between R&B, house, hip-hop and dance music. Kaytranada’s sound lives right in that space, making him a perfect artist to close the weekend by bringing all of those influences together on the dance floor.

Check out some of our favorite moments below in our exclusive photo gallery from the festival.