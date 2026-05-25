San Antonio Spurs found their spark Sunday night behind a historic performance from Victor Wembanyama, defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder 103-82 in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

Facing the possibility of a 3-1 series deficit, the Spurs responded with one of their most dominant performances of the postseason as Wembanyama erupted for 33 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and three blocks to even the series at 2-2.

WEMBY STUFFED THE STAT SHEET IN GAME 4!



👽 33 PTS

👽 8 REB

👽 5 AST

👽 2 STL

👽 3 BLK

👽 3 3PM



Spurs win Game 4 to even the series at 2-2 in the Western Conference Finals 🍿 pic.twitter.com/S2dZ4kWw6m — NBA (@NBA) May 25, 2026

The 7-footer set the tone immediately, scoring 11 early points as San Antonio opened on a 23-8 run. Wembanyama also delivered the defining moment of the night just before halftime, draining a 43-foot buzzer-beater over multiple defenders to give the Spurs a 50-38 lead. The shot marked the longest made basket of his career.

San Antonio never looked back, opening the third quarter on a 20-7 run to build the largest lead of the series for either team.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 19 points and seven assists, while the Thunder struggled offensively throughout the night against the Spurs’ defensive pressure.

Stephon Castle added 13 points and six assists for San Antonio, while Devin Vassell and De’Aaron Fox also finished in double figures.

Wembanyama is now averaging more than 30 points and 13 rebounds through his first four Conference Finals games, joining Hall of Famers Hakeem Olajuwon and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in NBA history.

Game 5 shifts back to Oklahoma City on Tuesday.