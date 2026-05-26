6 Jin Begins New Era With Launch of Family Style Records

MC Jin is returning to the music business in a leadership role with the creation of Family Style Records, a new label focused on developing and elevating Pan-Asian artists across the global market.

Projects and companies connected to the announcement include Family Style Records, Pacific Music Group, The Rest Is History, and “Learn Chinese.”

The new imprint will operate under Pacific Music Group, which Jin co-founded alongside Ne-Yo, Sonu Nigam, and former Warner Music Asia executive Jonathan Serbin. The company’s broader mission centers on expanding opportunities for Asian talent while helping emerging artists reach audiences beyond regional markets.

MC Jin NEVER Expected This From 106 & Park…



When MC Jin Was Battling On 106 & Park’s Freestyle Fridays, He Had No Idea THIS Would Happen Years Later…



What’s The Most Unexpected Thing About His Time On The Show?#mcjin #106andpark #freestylefridays #hiphoplegends #throwbacktv pic.twitter.com/Vxv4pj4imR — KGood (@the_kgood) March 1, 2025

Jin described the purpose behind the new label in personal and direct terms.

“Family Style is about bringing people to the table,” he said.

He emphasized that the imprint is designed to give artists creative freedom and authentic representation.

“A home where artists can feel seen, heard and empowered to tell their stories without compromise.”

The rapper also reflected on the impact hip-hop had on his own life and identity while discussing why mentoring new artists matters to him now.

“Hip-hop gave me a voice when I was trying to figure out who I was,” he said. “Now I want to help others find theirs.”

Long before streaming transformed the music industry, Jin became a breakout figure through freestyle battles on 106 & Park. His run on the show’s “Freestyle Friday” competition helped him gain national attention thanks to his sharp punchlines, fast delivery, and cultural references that stood apart during the early 2000s rap era.

That momentum eventually led to a landmark deal with Ruff Ryders Entertainment, home at the time to stars like DMX, Eve, and The LOX. Jin became the first Asian-American solo rapper signed to a major U.S. rap label.

His debut album The Rest Is History generated buzz with the single “Learn Chinese,” though the project arrived during a period when Southern rap and ringtone-driven hits were rapidly reshaping mainstream hip-hop tastes.