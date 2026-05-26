Cardi B Wins Best Hip-Hop Song and Album at the AMAs

Cardi B – Christopher Polk/@polkimaging

Cardi B scored two major wins at the American Music Awards, taking home Best Hip-Hop Song for “ErrTime” and Best Hip-Hop Album for her latest project.

For Best Hip-Hop Song, Cardi beat out Drake’s “NOKIA,” Gunna and Burna Boy’s “wgft,” Playboi Carti and The Weeknd’s “Rather Lie,” and YKNIECE’s “Take Me Thru Dere” featuring Quavo, Metro Boomin and Breskii.

She also secured Best Hip-Hop Album, topping fellow nominees Don Toliver’s OCTANE, Gunna’s The Last Wun, Playboi Carti’s MUSIC and YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s MASA.

The double victory marks another major awards moment for Cardi B as she continues adding to her list of career achievements.