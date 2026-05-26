Dame Dash is stepping back into the music business with the launch of a new venture, Dash Records.

The former Roc-A-Fella executive announced the move on Instagram, revealing that the label is actively searching for emerging talent across multiple creative fields.

“Proud to announce my latest venture,” Dash wrote in his post. “We are searching for the best Hungry and talented Recording Artist, Videographers, Engineers, Producers, Make up artist, Stylist and Digital Marketers.”

Dash also encouraged followers to tag creatives they believe deserve an opportunity with the new company. According to the announcement, interested applicants can submit portfolios directly to Dashrecordinglabel@gmail.com.