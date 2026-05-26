Leon Thomas is giving Drake’s “Shabang” an early song of the summer co-sign.

While speaking on the red carpet at the American Music Awards, the singer and producer revealed that “Shabang” is currently his top pick for the summer soundtrack season.

Leon Thomas says 'Shabang' by Drake is his song of the summer 🔥pic.twitter.com/SWObfEPDYL — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 26, 2026

The momentum behind the record continues to grow online and in clubs. Offset was also recently spotted dancing to the track during a nightclub outing, adding even more buzz around the Drake single.

Offset dancing to Drake's 'Shabang' in the club 🔥pic.twitter.com/KBve06h3BO — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 26, 2026

“Shabang” has quickly become one of the standout tracks fueling conversation among fans as Drake’s latest releases continue dominating streaming platforms and charts worldwide.