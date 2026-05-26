Gold already? Yup. Drake continues adding to his commercial dominance as his latest studio release ICEMAN has already moved beyond 500,000 album-equivalent units in the United States, putting the project in position for an official RIAA Gold certification just over a week after arriving on May 15, 2026.

Drake’s 'ICEMAN' has now sold over 500K total units in the US, making it already eligible for RIAA Gold certification 🏆 pic.twitter.com/gL4ImR15TD — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 23, 2026

The rapid sales pace has pushed the album into another major achievement for the Toronto superstar. With its early numbers, ICEMAN has already become the third highest-selling rap album released in 2026, further strengthening Drake’s grip on the genre’s commercial landscape.

The launch strategy surrounding the album also delivered one of the year’s most talked-about chart moments. By releasing ICEMAN alongside companion projects HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR, Drake managed to occupy the entire top three positions on the Billboard 200 chart at the same time, a rare accomplishment even for elite artists.

The latest success also extends Drake’s standing in the RIAA history books. Earlier this year, he became the first artist ever to surpass 500 million RIAA-certified units when combining albums, singles, and featured appearances. The explosive start for ICEMAN only widens that record-setting lead.

Streaming activity has played a major role in the album’s immediate impact. Songs including “What Did I Miss?” and “Ran To Atlanta” generated massive listening totals across platforms shortly after release, helping fuel the project’s fast climb.

Lyrically, the album takes a darker approach than some of Drake’s previous releases. Much of the material reportedly centers on the emotional aftermath and lingering tension connected to his widely publicized feud with Kendrick Lamar. Themes of betrayal, revenge, and paranoia run throughout the project, giving the album a colder and more confrontational tone that aligns with its title.

With streaming momentum still building and chart performance remaining strong, ICEMAN appears positioned to become one of the defining rap releases of the year.