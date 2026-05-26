Rapper and longtime New York Knicks supporter Fat Joe says the Cleveland Cavaliers allegedly pulled his courtside tickets after learning he planned to attend the game as a Knicks fan.

During an appearance on ESPN’s NBA Today, Fat Joe shared the story while discussing the Knicks’ Eastern Conference Finals run. According to the rapper, he had already purchased courtside seats before the Cavaliers organization reportedly stepped in.

“We had bought some courtside seats to the game and then, once they found out it was superfan Fat Joe, they was like, ‘I can’t sit courtside. New York Knicks fans can’t sit courtside,’” he said.

New York went on to sweep Cleveland in the Eastern Conference Finals to advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.