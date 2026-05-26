The New York Knicks are headed to the NBA Finals after overwhelming the Cleveland Cavaliers in a one-sided Eastern Conference Finals series that ended in dramatic fashion Monday night.

taking it all in tonight 🏆 pic.twitter.com/WtCSzb5ar8 — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) May 26, 2026

Games and events tied to the series included Game 4 of the 2026 Eastern Conference Finals and the Knicks’ first NBA Finals appearance since 1999.

NEW YORK KNICKS FANS TAKING OVER 7TH AVENUE LIKE IT’S 1999. 🧡💙 pic.twitter.com/6OMabdmIML — ESPN New York (@ESPNNewYork) May 26, 2026

New York completed the four-game sweep with a dominant 130-93 victory on May 25, closing out Cleveland in front of a stunned home crowd. The win capped off one of the franchise’s most convincing playoff performances in decades and officially secured the organization’s long-awaited return to the league’s championship stage.

While the Knicks celebrated, much of the postgame attention shifted toward James Harden, whose difficult postseason run became a major talking point online. Harden, who arrived in Cleveland through a midseason trade designed to strengthen the Cavaliers’ title hopes, struggled throughout the matchup against New York’s defense.

James Harden tonight:



12 Points

2/8 FGM

0/6 3PM

-19 +/-

5 Turnovers

33 Minutes pic.twitter.com/wIdu7e9ZzM — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 26, 2026

Across the series, the former MVP averaged 16 points while battling inefficient shooting and turnover issues. His toughest outing came in the elimination game, when Cleveland never recovered after falling behind early.

JAMES HARDEN VERSUS THE KNICKS IN THE CONFERENCE FINALS



GAME 1: 15 PTS, 5/16 FGS, 1/8 3PT 6 TURNOVERS

GAME 2: 18 PTS, 6/15 FGS, 3/7 3PT 0 TURNOVERS

GAME 3: 19 PTS, 8/15 FGS, 1/7 3PT 6 TURNOVERS

GAME 4: 12 PTS, 2/8 FGS, 0/6 3PT 5 TURNOVERS pic.twitter.com/1Sstg0qyXC — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) May 26, 2026

Following the loss, Harden reportedly said the Cavaliers were still the better team despite the sweep, a comment that immediately sparked reactions on social media. Meme pages and parody accounts quickly flooded timelines with jokes targeting his playoff résumé and postseason disappointments over the years.

The reaction also reignited ongoing debates surrounding Harden’s legacy and how his repeated playoff exits could influence conversations about his place among basketball’s all-time greats. Despite his regular-season accomplishments and future Hall of Fame credentials, critics pointed to another early postseason collapse as evidence that championship success continues to elude him.

Meanwhile, the Knicks now move forward with enormous momentum after dismantling one of the Eastern Conference’s most talented rosters. Their combination of defense, ball movement, and relentless pace overwhelmed Cleveland from the opening tip throughout much of the series.

For New York fans, the Finals appearance marks the franchise’s biggest breakthrough in nearly three decades and adds another historic chapter to one of the NBA’s most passionate fan bases.