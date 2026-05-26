Happy 51st Birthday To The Illustrious Ms. Lauryn Hill!

Born on May 26, Lauryn Hill has long been recognized as one of the most influential artists in music history. From her breakout role in Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit to her legendary run with the Fugees, Hill’s impact on both Hip Hop and R&B remains undeniable.

As a member of the Fugees, Hill helped release two powerful albums: Blunted on Reality (1994) and the critically acclaimed The Score (1996), which earned multiple Grammy Awards and sold over six million copies in the U.S. alone. Her vocal versatility—rapping and singing with equal intensity—brought unforgettable moments like her soulful take on Roberta Flack’s “Killing Me Softly.”

In 1998, Hill released her only solo studio album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Debuting at number one on the Billboard 200, the album went on to sell over eight million copies in the U.S. and featured timeless singles like “Doo Wop (That Thing),” “Ex-Factor,” and “Everything Is Everything.” That project earned her five Grammy Awards at the 41st Annual ceremony, including Album of the Year and Best New Artist—a historic feat for any artist, let alone a debut solo effort.

Her last full-length release came in 2001 with the raw and deeply personal MTV Unplugged No. 2.0, offering fans an unfiltered glimpse into her evolving artistry. In recent years, Ms. Hill has stepped away from the mainstream spotlight to focus on motherhood, raising six children—five of whom she shares with Rohan Marley, son of reggae icon Bob Marley.

Today, we celebrate Lauryn Hill not just for her music, but for her cultural legacy and fearless authenticity.

Happy Birthday, Ms. Hill, from The Source Magazine!

Check out the photos below as we honor the life and journey of one of the greatest to ever touch a microphone.