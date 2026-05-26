The New York Knicks are headed to the NBA Finals for the first time in 26 years after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 130-93 in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Monday night.

THE NEW YORK KNICKS ARE HEADED TO THEIR FIRST NBA FINALS SINCE 1999 🔥



The Knicks win their 11th straight game, secure their 2nd consecutive 4-0 series win, and advance to the NBA Finals for the 1st time in 27 years!



They will take on the winner of Thunder/Spurs.



Game 1 of the… pic.twitter.com/phzMNFOyga — NBA (@NBA) May 26, 2026

The victory completed a four-game sweep and extended New York’s playoff win streak to 11 straight games. The Knicks will now await the winner of the Western Conference Finals matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs, which is currently tied 2-2. The NBA Finals begin June 3.

Jalen Brunson was named Eastern Conference Finals MVP and received the Larry Bird Trophy after averaging 25.5 points during the series. Brunson’s leadership was highlighted by New York’s comeback from a 22-point deficit in Game 1.

“The belief the organization has in me has been amazing,” Brunson said. “It’s an honor to be here, in this city with my teammates.”

Game 4 quickly turned into another dominant Knicks performance. After Cleveland briefly led 17-16 midway through the first quarter, New York erupted offensively and built a 24-point advantage that the Cavaliers never recovered from.

KNICKS WIN THE SERIES, 4-0 🗽



11 straight postseason wins.



New York punches their ticket to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999! pic.twitter.com/cQANdZeYgk — NBA (@NBA) May 26, 2026

Karl-Anthony Towns led a balanced Knicks attack with 19 points as six New York players finished in double figures. Donovan Mitchell scored 31 points for Cleveland but received little offensive support.

The Knicks now move four wins away from their first NBA championship since 1973.