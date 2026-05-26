GOP Rep. Massie Signals New Wave of Epstein Floor Disclosures as House Term Winds Down

Thomas Massie is preparing what he describes as a final push to publicly name additional individuals connected to the Jeffrey Epstein case from the House floor before his current term concludes in January 2027, escalating a long-running political fight over the release of investigative files.

Key figures and legislation tied to the latest developments include Ro Khanna, Todd Blanche, and the bipartisan Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Speaking from Kentucky, Massie accused Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche of failing to fully comply with the bipartisan Epstein Files Transparency Act, legislation Massie co-authored alongside Khanna. He claimed that millions of documents remain withheld from public release, intensifying criticism from lawmakers who argue that transparency efforts have stalled despite repeated commitments from federal officials.

GOP Rep. Thomas Massie says if the Epstein survivors create a list of names, he'll read the names on the floor of the House because it will be protected by the speech or debate clause. Rep. Khanna says he’s willing to help — but that it shouldn’t have to come to that. pic.twitter.com/VJslbcY8Tl — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) September 4, 2025

Massie indicated that he intends to use the protections afforded under the Speech or Debate Clause to continue disclosing names and details directly from the House floor, a constitutional safeguard that shields members of Congress from legal repercussions for statements made during official proceedings. He said this authority will allow him to speak freely as he moves forward with additional disclosures before the end of his term.

The Kentucky Republican has previously used House floor speeches to reference several high-profile individuals connected in various reporting and investigations related to Epstein’s network, including Leon Black, Jes Staley, and Leslie Wexner. His renewed pledge suggests further names and details could be aired publicly in the coming months.

The move comes shortly after Massie’s May 19 primary loss to challenger Ed Gallrein, a political setback that has not slowed his push for continued disclosures. Allies and critics alike view his recent statements as part of a broader effort to maintain pressure on federal authorities regarding the scope and transparency of Epstein-related records.

Frustration has grown among some lawmakers and observers over the absence of high-level arrests tied to the case, even as portions of investigative files have been released over time. Massie and others have argued that the partial disclosures do not fully address lingering questions about Epstein’s network and whether additional individuals were involved beyond those already publicly identified.

As his term approaches its end, Massie appears poised to make the Epstein files a defining focus of his remaining time in Congress, signaling that further revelations may soon come directly from the House floor.