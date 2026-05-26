Bay Area creator Aon_Authnetic linked with Mistah F.A.B. to discuss Drake paying tribute to Mac Dre through 2 Hard 4 Radio, and the conversation quickly turned into a reflection on the late icon’s lasting reach across hip-hop.

🚨 Bay Area content creator Aon_Authnetic recently tapped in with Bay Area legend Mistah F.A.B. and got his thoughts on Drake showing love to Mac Dre with “2 Hard 4 Radio” 🎶



F.A.B made it clear that Mac Dre’s legacy is still alive and impactful 💯



He said one of the biggest… pic.twitter.com/jSHmtLH3AT — Cousin Tino ™️ (@TINOISFUNNY) May 23, 2026

During the discussion, F.A.B. emphasized how much it means to see Mac Dre’s influence continue to resonate years after his death, especially when one of the world’s biggest artists chooses to spotlight his sound and legacy. He also pointed to the impact the record can have beyond music itself.

He said “one of the biggest things about the record is that Mac Dre’s mother gets to eat off the song.”

F.A.B. explained that seeing Drake embrace Bay Area culture is something that would have energized Mac Dre if he were still alive today. In his view, the recognition represents more than nostalgia. It is proof that Dre’s creativity and style still shape the genre on a global level.

And according to F.A.B… if Mac Dre was still here today, he would be absolutely lit seeing the love and recognition coming from Drake.

The conversation also highlighted how Bay Area artists continue to celebrate figures who helped define the region’s sound and identity. Drake has frequently shown appreciation for Northern California’s music culture over the years, and his nod to the Thizz movement stands as another example of that connection.

It is incredible to see Mac Dre’s massive influence on hip-hop continue to be recognized by the biggest artists in the world. Mistah F.A.B.’s perspective highlights a beautiful aspect of the music industry: how a modern tribute can directly support a fallen legend’s family and keep their estate thriving.

Drake’s appreciation for the Bay Area music scene runs deep, and leaning into the Thizz culture sound honors a pioneer who shaped the region’s identity.