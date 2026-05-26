The energy in New York City is at an absolute fever pitch, and the reason is clear: the New York Knicks are officially headed to the NBA Finals.

After a dominant sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers to clinch the Eastern Conference crown, the Knicks have reached the final stage for the first time since 1999. With the city’s first championship since 1973 now within striking distance, the “Bockers” have turned the five boroughs into a sea of blue and orange.

Whether you’re heading to the Garden or holding it down at a local watch party, GAME 7 Apparel is here to ensure you’re repped out in style for this historic run.

Elevated Streetwear for a Historic Moment

Launched in partnership with Centric Brands, GAME 7 Apparel isn’t your average stadium gift shop gear. It’s a premium NBA line designed to bridge the gap between authentic team pride and high-end everyday streetwear. For a generation of fans who have waited decades for this moment, the collection offers a way to celebrate the win without sacrificing a sleek aesthetic.

The lineup features:

Graphic Tees: Bold designs that capture the grit and glamour of New York basketball.

Bold designs that capture the grit and glamour of New York basketball. Sleek Zip-Ups: Perfect for those cool spring nights in the city or the air-conditioned intensity of the arena.

Perfect for those cool spring nights in the city or the air-conditioned intensity of the arena. Cozy Fleeces: Premium comfort for those long Finals games that keep you on the edge of your seat until the final buzzer.

Suit Up for the Garden

As the Knicks prepare for the ultimate showdown, the “All In, All Day” mentality of the city is reflected in every piece of this collection. GAME 7 Apparel focuses on a modern fit and authentic NBA heritage, making it the go-to choice for the fan who wants to show up and show out as the city celebrates.

If you’re looking to upgrade your Finals wardrobe and be a part of what promises to be an unforgettable chapter in New York basketball history, the full Knicks collection is available now on GAME 7’s Amazon.

The road to the trophy runs through 33rd and 7th—make sure you’re dressed for the occasion.

It’s been 27 years since the last Finals appearance and 53 since the last ring. How are you celebrating the Knicks’ historic return to the championship stage?