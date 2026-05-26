When it comes to Chicago’s cultural and musical landscape, few entities carry as much raw, authentic weight as Only The Family (OTF). Founded on the grit and hustle of the city’s streets, the collective has spent over a decade shifting the tectonic plates of hip-hop. But behind every historic movement, there is an architect working tirelessly in the shadows. Enter Cedrick “SB” Earsery, a foundational co-founder and former COO who recently stepped into the chief executive seat as the newly appointed CEO to navigate OTF through its most complex, high-stakes chapter yet.

A driving force behind the brand since 2010, SB brings over a decade of high-level executive experience, including serving as Lil Durk’s manager throughout one of hip-hop’s most influential careers. In an exclusive, wide-ranging conversation, the newly minted CEO broke down the blueprint for restructuring the legendary label, expanding into new corporate verticals like sports, label services, and philanthropy, and building a sustainable infrastructure designed to give the inner city a real stake in the music business.

The SOURCE: What are you currently working on right now? What are your primary priorities at work?

Cedrick “SB” Earsery: Of course, I’m managing Lil Durk. Beyond that, my whole process has been stepping in as the CEO of the OTF label. I co-founded it with Durk back in the day, but I had stepped away for a while to pursue a few different ventures while maintaining a consulting role with them. Now I’m back full throttle, running the company solo.

My main focus right now is restructuring and rebranding the company. I want to take a platform that people sometimes perceive negatively, turn it into a positive force, and show the world that it’s a great, dope brand. We are opening up for business and pushing some positive initiatives.

You’ve been a driving force behind OTF since the very beginning in 2010. You’ve moved from manager to COO, and now you’re in the CEO spot. How does your day-to-day focus shift now that you’re steering the entire ship, especially while dealing with the complexities of Durk’s situation right now?

In the beginning, there were always many chefs in the kitchen, which made it really hard to execute a single vision because decision-making was entirely collective. When I came back as COO, Durk gave me the framework to do what I wanted, but I still had to go to him for final approval.

Now that I’ve stepped into the CEO role, the dynamic is different. Durk is still actively involved and wants to be kept in the loop, but he’s letting me do my thing. It’s no longer about seeking his approval; it’s more like, “Hey, by the way, I’m doing X, Y, and Z. Do you want to add on what you feel?”

To answer your question about my day-to-day: my immediate priority as CEO was initiating a complete rebrand to introduce new energy, which is why I dropped the new OTF logo. I love the OG logo, but we are entering a new chapter and era. The old logo has a lot of history, but it also has a lot of people attached to it who simply are not a part of where we are taking the company today. I wanted to create a bold aesthetic shift because even though people don’t always handle change well at first, they come around if you stay consistent.

My second major order of business is building out our corporate structure and infrastructure, specifically our staff. Historically, OTF lacked a dedicated operational division. Everything revolved around Durk’s immediate business. While we had artists, the backend was operated more like a family or a group of homies rather than an organized business. We didn’t have structured roles for A&Rs, product managers, or digital specialists. My focus now is building that corporate team, because you can’t achieve anything sustainable without one.

Looking back at 2012, when you negotiated that first major deal with Def Jam, what hurdles did you face? How has your personal negotiation style and business acumen evolved between then and now?

Back in 2012, I was completely new to it. I was operating under the wing of mentors and trusted our lawyers completely, but I didn’t actually understand the mechanics of the music industry or know what to ask for.

Since then, I’ve gained immense experience breaking and executing major deals—from Durk’s contracts to deals for Tink, Lil Zay Osama, and assisting with G Herbo. Today, I understand that negotiation is about hammering out the absolute smallest details. My strategy is to remain flexible yet firm and to be highly creative with the business. In contract negotiations, you have to find a creative balance, knowing where to give a little so you can take a little more somewhere else. One of my core strategies has always been to be creative with my business and remain flexible.

That flexibility makes sense and is clearly driving OTF’s expansion into sports, film, and artist management. What gaps did you identify in those fields that made you realize OTF could successfully disrupt them?

I wouldn’t necessarily call it a gap, because established companies like Roc Nation, Cactus Jack, QC, TDE, and pgLang are doing incredibly well. However, because those companies are so well established, the raw hunger isn’t always there at the operational level anymore. The original founders often step back, and the day-to-day operations end up running on autopilot.

We are still hungry, climbing, and building our attitude up. What I am doing with OTF is consciously giving opportunities to fresh talent and corporate staff who have ambition but might lack traditional entry points. To get a job at a place like Roc Nation, you usually have to be a seasoned executive. I want to look at someone, recognize their raw creativity, hunger, and ambition, and give them their first real shot. I’m just focused on creating opportunity at this moment.

You had a massive 2024 and 2025, co-managing the It’s All a Blur Tour and rolling out Durk’s Deep Thoughts album. What is your core philosophy for keeping fans hyper-engaged in an era where attention spans shift on a daily basis?

To me, it’s about building a strong community so it can stand by you. I don’t like to call them fans, because sometimes a person may not be a fan of your art, but they are in your orbit and your community. When you cater directly to that community, they end up doing the work for you.

With Durk’s rebrand and the rollout of Deep Thoughts, my focus was on keeping that community completely unified. I am an executive, but I am a creative at heart. For me, everything is creative first, and I always want to ensure I’m creating unique moments. Curating is my specialty. I don’t want to do the standard norm. Even when we do philanthropic work through Durk’s non-profit foundation, I don’t want to just do standard bookbag giveaways. My director, Kevin Freeman, and I purposefully design unique, impactful initiatives that set us apart from what everyone else is doing. You’re either going to love what I do or hate it, but as long as you have a strong opinion to share, I’ve done my job. If the reaction is just indifference, then my job has not been done.

This same philosophy applied to our touring choices. We had the opportunity to headline our own tour, which potentially could have generated more immediate money. Instead, we chose to join the Drake tour because we have phenomenal relationships with both Drake and J. Cole. Those guys are featured on some of our biggest records to this day, like Laugh Now Cry Later and “All My Life.” Joining them was a no-brainer. It was a great route and a great vibe. It wasn’t about the immediate money; it was about sharpening our industry relationships and converting new listener segments into a lifelong core community. We want to build a truly dedicated core fan base rather than just catching trendy listeners. When you have a core fan base, they stick with you no matter what. You can go tour two years later with no album, and your shit will still sell out because your community is there.

You mention community, and I know that your mission now is to bring OTF back to its roots of providing tangible opportunities for youth within inner cities. What programmatic steps are you taking to build that pipeline for the next generation?

Now that I’m building our infrastructure, I’m dedicating a lot of time to networking and sharpening community relationships, not just in the music space. Kevin Freeman, the director of Durk’s Neighborhood Heroes Foundation, and I connect every Monday to strategize how to give back to the inner city.

I’m targeting everyone, not just the youth, but the adults too, to give people something joyful. Chicago is deeply important to both Durk and me. It’s a sad reality that whenever people from Chicago reach positions of power, they feel they have to leave the city. I don’t like that; it doesn’t sit well with me.

I want to change that narrative. For instance, right before Durk was locked up, we curated his Birthday Bash show and I purposefully brought rival local bloggers backstage. I gave them exclusive access to interview stars like Lil Baby to demonstrate unity and actively build up our local music scene. Chicago lacks a centralized media outlet where major artists can come and do traditional press rollouts. I want to bring tasteful, high-level music infrastructure back home. During that event, we also held a universal moment of silence for all victims of inner-city violence, completely independent of neighborhood or faction. I want to use our artistic influence to create a safe, positive environment that offers real opportunities for people here.

What should we be on the lookout for in the coming months, and for the rest of the year?

I’m actively scouting and signing new artists, curating cool events, speaking on industry panels, and releasing great music with positive vibes. We are focused on empowerment, professional elevation, and evolution. We are playing aggressive offense all year, baby.