The long running legal case surrounding Wander Franco has finally reached another major turning point, and while the former Tampa Bay Rays star avoided prison time, the ruling leaves serious questions surrounding both his baseball future and his legacy.

A court in the Dominican Republic ruled that Franco was criminally responsible for the sexual and psychological abuse of a minor, but ultimately granted him a judicial pardon that exempts him from serving jail time. The decision followed a retrial after an earlier 2025 conviction and suspended sentence was overturned on appeal.

The ruling came with a significant distinction.

Judge José Antonio Núñez stated that while Franco was found responsible for his actions, the court also determined that he had been a victim of extortion and blackmail within the circumstances surrounding the case. According to reports, the court viewed Franco as a “material victim” due to actions taken by the minor’s mother.

The child’s mother received a much harsher outcome.

She was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of trafficking her daughter and money laundering related charges. Prosecutors alleged that she accepted significant financial payments connected to the relationship and profited from the situation while facilitating it. Court findings determined that financial transactions and consent arrangements involving Franco and the family played a central role in the decision.

The case initially emerged in 2023 after allegations surfaced that Franco had engaged in a relationship with a 14 year old girl while he was in his early twenties. The investigation effectively halted one of baseball’s brightest careers almost overnight. Franco has not played in Major League Baseball since August 2023 and remains on MLB’s restricted list.

Even with the judicial pardon, Franco’s baseball future remains cloudy.

Major League Baseball continues to conduct its own investigation under its Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, and legal analysts have previously indicated that a conviction involving these circumstances could create significant immigration hurdles regarding his ability to return to the United States.

Just a few years ago, Franco represented one of baseball’s brightest young stars after signing an 11 year, $182 million contract with the Rays and earning All Star recognition in 2023. Now, regardless of the judicial outcome, his path back to Major League Baseball appears far more uncertain than ever.