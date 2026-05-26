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Spike Lee Celebrates Knicks’ Return to NBA Finals After Historic Sweep

May 26, 2026
Shawn Grant

The New York Knicks are headed to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 130-93 in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Monday night.

The dominant win completed a four-game sweep and sparked emotional celebrations throughout Madison Square Garden, including from longtime Knicks superfan Spike Lee.

“This is a team,” Lee told ESPN. “1973 is a long time [from the last Knicks championship]. We’ve been close. You’ve got to give credit to Leon Rose. Smart moves. Basketball is a city game.”

The Knicks now move one step closer to ending their championship drought, which dates back to their last NBA title in 1973.

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