The New York Knicks are headed to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 130-93 in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Monday night.

The dominant win completed a four-game sweep and sparked emotional celebrations throughout Madison Square Garden, including from longtime Knicks superfan Spike Lee.

“This is a team,” Lee told ESPN. “1973 is a long time [from the last Knicks championship]. We’ve been close. You’ve got to give credit to Leon Rose. Smart moves. Basketball is a city game.”

The Knicks now move one step closer to ending their championship drought, which dates back to their last NBA title in 1973.