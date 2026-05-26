The Weeknd Celebrates Anime’s Biggest Night as ‘My Hero Academia’ Takes Top Prize

At the 10th annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Tokyo, global superstar The Weeknd took center stage to present the ceremony’s highest honor during a packed night celebrating the worldwide growth of anime culture.

The Weeknd presented the Anime of the Year Award at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 🏆🔥pic.twitter.com/fLIe79LlLL — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 23, 2026

Films and series highlighted during the event included My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON, Samurai Champloo, and works from acclaimed filmmaker Satoshi Kon.

Held Saturday at the Grand Prince Hotel Shin Takanawa in Japan, the event drew major entertainment figures from around the world and marked another record-setting year for fan participation. Organizers revealed that anime supporters submitted 73 million votes globally ahead of the ceremony.

The Weeknd had dinner with legendary game directors Hidetaka Miyazaki & Yoko Taro 👀



Miyazaki is the mind behind Dark Souls, Bloodborne & Elden Ring, while Yoko Taro created the NieR series. pic.twitter.com/YpVf6SfjGX — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 23, 2026

The night’s biggest award ultimately went to My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON. The trophy for Anime of the Year was handed out by The Weeknd and accepted onstage by lead director Kenji Nagasaki.

While presenting the category, the singer reflected on the relationship between anime storytellers and their audiences, speaking about a “creative contract” built on trust between creators and fans willing to follow them into imaginative new worlds.

The appearance was a natural fit for the artist, who has repeatedly discussed his longtime admiration for anime and Japanese animation’s influence on his creative identity. In previous interviews, he credited visionary creators such as Shinichiro Watanabe and Satoshi Kon for inspiring the visual style and atmosphere behind some of his earliest music projects, including House of Balloons.

This year’s Anime Awards also featured appearances from a wide range of global entertainers. Members of the presenting lineup included RZA, Winston Duke, K-pop artists BamBam and TEN, along with Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna.

The milestone ceremony underscored anime’s growing global influence, with artists from music, film, and television continuing to embrace the medium both creatively and personally.