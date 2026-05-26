On this day in 1993, Jive Records released the official soundtrack to the cult classic Menace II Society, a film that has become a cornerstone of early ’90s hood cinema. The 16-track compilation brought together a diverse lineup of artists, reflecting the raw energy and gritty realism of the movie itself.

The soundtrack reached the top spot on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart and was eventually certified Platinum by the RIAA on October 11, 1994. Two standout singles received music videos—MC Eiht’s somber street tale “Straight Up Menace” and Spice 1’s hard-hitting “Trigga Gots No Heart.”

Filled with classic cuts, the album includes Spice 1’s aforementioned track, Too $hort’s “Only the Strong Survive,” and East Coast heat from Brand Nubian with “Lick Dem Muthafuckas,” Boogie Down Productions’ “The P Is Still Free,” and Pete Rock & CL Smooth’s “Death Becomes You.”

Much like the film it accompanied, the Menace II Society soundtrack is a time capsule from an era when movie soundtracks were essential to the culture. Packed with bi-coastal talent and gritty storytelling, it remains a timeless piece of Hip Hop history.