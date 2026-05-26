Unsubstantiated Rumors Hint Drake Will Not Submit Any of New Albums For Grammys

Here’s a rumor for the never-ending Drake rumor mill. People with opinions are saying Drake is taking another public stance against the Grammy process, using the closing track of his latest triple album release to make it clear he has no plans to submit his newest work for awards consideration.

Projects connected to the discussion include Iceman, Habibti, and Maid of Honour which hold the top 1-3 spots on Billboard.

The recording Academy does not reach out to artists to have them submit their projects for Grammy consideration.



This is another lie aimed at prompting those albums. 💀 https://t.co/U2fJdE5hXd — Red Media (@RedMedia_us) May 25, 2026

On “Make Them Know,” the final song from Drake’s 43-track rollout, the rapper directly addresses the Recording Academy and questions how his music is viewed within the awards system.

“This album, I’m never submittin’ it. ‘Cause I know that they’ll never consider it. This might be the one year I won. ’Cause I know how they like to position it.”

The lyrics quickly fueled conversation across social media and hip-hop blogs, with some outlets claiming unnamed sources connected to Drake’s OVO circle alleged the Recording Academy had personally reached out regarding submissions for the 2027 Grammy Awards. Those reports also suggested tension between Drake and Universal Music Group over whether the projects should still be entered.

According to sources close to OVO, the Recording Academy recently reached out to both Drake and Universal Music Group about submitting ‘ICEMAN,’ ‘HABITI,’ and ‘MAID OF HONOR’ for Grammy consideration. Drake is reportedly not interested in taking part, as he allegedly still has no… pic.twitter.com/5e17ej5ol5 — No Jumper (@nojumper) May 25, 2026

However, skepticism emerged almost immediately from music industry observers familiar with the Grammy process. Critics of the rumor pointed out that the Recording Academy does not traditionally contact artists directly to persuade them into submitting albums for consideration. The original post spreading the claim was later reportedly deleted after receiving backlash online.

Drake’s relationship with the Grammys has long been complicated rather than completely severed. In previous years, he pulled back support for certain solo releases, including Certified Lover Boy, which saw nominations withdrawn in 2022. At the same time, collaborative projects have still entered the awards cycle, including Her Loss with 21 Savage and $ome $exy $ongs 4 U alongside PARTYNEXTDOOR.

Because the eligibility window for the 2027 Grammy Awards remains open, questions still remain about whether collaborative material connected to Drake could ultimately be submitted through label channels despite his public comments.

For now, “Make Them Know” stands as Drake’s clearest personal rejection yet of the Grammy submission process.