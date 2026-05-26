Ye Sets Tampa Stadium Return for June as Fans React to New U.S. Tour Stop

Ye is bringing his latest live show to Florida this summer, announcing a major concert at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on June 26 as part of his ongoing world tour.

Venues and tour stops connected to the announcement include Raymond James Stadium and SoFi Stadium.

YE

LIVE CONCERT



TAMPA, FL 🇺🇸



JUNE 26TH 🚨 pic.twitter.com/HPyFISVEA1 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 22, 2026

The performance marks Ye’s second U.S. concert event of 2026 after staging a three-night run earlier this year at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. It also represents his first performance in Tampa in nearly a decade, prompting excitement among longtime fans who have waited years for his return to the city.

Details posted through Ye’s official website confirmed the June 26 stadium date and noted that presale tickets will open May 26 through Ticketmaster. The announcement also revealed that “a few lucky pre-registrants will be selected to receive free tickets.”

Following the news, discussion spread rapidly online as supporters speculated about possible surprise guests, production plans, and what songs could make the setlist. Many fans described the Tampa stop as overdue given Ye’s long absence from the area.

The concert arrives during another highly scrutinized phase of the artist’s career. Over the last several years, Ye has faced widespread backlash tied to antisemitic remarks and repeated public displays involving Nazi imagery. The fallout affected multiple business relationships and reportedly led to cancellations, delays, or restrictions involving some international performances.

Earlier this year, Ye publicly addressed the controversy in a written statement that circulated heavily across social media.

“I lost touch with reality,” he wrote in a January statement that circulated widely online.

Despite ongoing criticism and public debate surrounding the rapper, demand for his live performances has remained strong, particularly in the United States. His stadium shows continue drawing significant attention due to their scale, unpredictable presentation style, and the possibility of unreleased music or surprise appearances.

With the Tampa date now officially confirmed, anticipation around the June performance is already building as fans prepare for what could become one of the summer’s most talked-about hip-hop events.