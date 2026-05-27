adidas Basketball and Anthony Edwards have officially introduced the Believe That. 1, the newest addition to the Timberwolves star’s signature sneaker line.
Priced at $100, the Believe That. 1 was designed to deliver performance and style for the next generation of hoopers while offering a more accessible option alongside the Anthony Edwards 2. The sneaker launches June 1 on adidas.com, the adidas app and at select adidas retail locations worldwide.
The new silhouette features several performance-focused elements, including a durable toe overlay for added protection, a TPU containment panel for support during quick cuts, and Dreamstrike cushioning for comfort and responsiveness on and off the court.
“More than just another shoe, the Believe That. 1 is an invitation to the next generation to step into my world,” Edwards said. “This is for the hoopers who are putting in the work every day trying to reach new heights.”
According to adidas Basketball Global General Manager Max Staiger, the release reflects the brand’s continued focus on creating products for athletes at every level of the game.
The Believe That. 1 will launch in multiple colorways, including With Love, Velocity Blue, Triple White, Cry Wolf, Turbo and Black.