A serious federal case is now moving forward for Allstar JR, who is facing a firearm charge that could carry major prison time if he is convicted.

The rapper has been charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a federal offense that carries a possible maximum sentence of 15 years behind bars. The case reportedly stems from an April incident tied to an alleged robbery attempt that later escalated into gunfire.

According to reporting from Hot 97’s Bryson “Boom” Paul, the altercation unfolded during a melee in which a firearm allegedly fell to the ground. Prosecutors claim Allstar JR picked up the weapon and fired multiple shots, resulting in injuries. That alleged sequence is now at the center of the federal case.

The charge is also reportedly connected to the shooting involving NBA Ben10, a situation that has already generated significant attention online. In the aftermath, Allstar JR released a music video aimed at J Prince Jr., and according to Paul’s report, that video could potentially be introduced as evidence as the case moves ahead.

NBA Ben10’s condition has also remained the subject of heavy speculation. Reports and rumors have circulated claiming he may have been paralyzed in the shooting, though those details have not been fully confirmed publicly. Adding to the concern, NBA Ben10 was reportedly shot again just weeks later, making the situation even more volatile.

With a trial date now set, Allstar JR’s legal future becomes far more serious than social media back and forth or diss records. If convicted, he could face years in federal prison, and the case may also raise larger questions about how online threats, music videos, and real world violence continue to overlap in ongoing rap related investigations.