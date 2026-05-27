The feasibility study targets 750–1,280 MW of sovereign AI capacity—potentially rivalling Stargate UAE in scale—at a fraction of the estimated cost per megawatt, using proprietary nano-scale modular architecture.

Dubai — Asprofin Bank Corporation is evaluating one of the most ambitious sovereign computing concepts to emerge from the Gulf’s AI investment cycle. Developed with IDC Technologies and presented to Digital Dubai for preliminary consideration, the programme envisions three hyperscale campuses in Hatta, Jebel Ali, and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, with a combined investment envelope of USD 5 to 12 billion over 10 to 15 years. Asprofin Bank describes the initiative as a strategic exploration undergoing detailed feasibility assessment.

The timing aligns with what JLL’s 2026 Global Outlook identifies as a data center “infrastructure supercycle”—100 GW of new capacity expected between 2026 and 2030, equating to USD 1.2 trillion in asset value creation [1]. ResearchAndMarkets values the UAE market at USD 2.38 billion in 2025, projecting USD 6.7 billion by 2031 at 18.82% CAGR [2]. The colocation segment alone is expected to reach USD 1.77 billion by year-end 2026, compounding at 24.1% since 2021 [3]. Asprofin Bank enters during a period when regional vacancy rates remain low and new capacity is pre-leased before completion [11].

THE NUMBERS: ASPROFIN BANK VS. THE FIELD

What distinguishes the Asprofin Bank concept is capital efficiency. Standard hyperscale construction runs USD 10–12 million per MW in 2026; AI-optimised facilities exceed USD 20 million [4]. Stargate UAE—the 5 GW Abu Dhabi campus backed by G42, OpenAI, Oracle, NVIDIA, and SoftBank—is projected at over USD 30 billion for its 1 GW first phase, implying roughly USD 30 million per MW [5]. Asprofin Bank’s modelling suggests its nano-scale modular approach could deliver 750–1,280 MW for USD 5–12 billion—an implied USD 4–8 million per MW, a 30–65% advantage over the industry benchmark.

The contrast extends across every operational dimension. Where conventional hyperscale facilities typically achieve a PUE of 1.3 to 1.5—and the global industry average remains 1.55 to 1.60 according to the Uptime Institute [6]—Asprofin Bank’s programme targets a PUE of 1.15 or below. Deployment timelines diverge equally: the industry standard of 18 to 24 months from ground-breaking to IT load acceptance compresses to 8 to 12 weeks per module under Asprofin Bank’s factory-prefabricated approach. On sustainability, the programme’s target of over 80% renewable energy significantly exceeds the 20–40% typical of conventional hyperscale and the mixed energy strategies planned for large-scale competitors including Stargate UAE. Perhaps most distinctively, Asprofin Bank’s underground seven-layer bunker architecture offers sovereign-grade physical protection—blast-resistant, EMP-shielded, and thermally invisible—that no conventional perimeter-security model can replicate.

Asprofin Bank attributes this efficiency to three structural advantages. First, factory-prefabricated Nano Center Modules—containerised 12.2-metre units delivering up to 500 kW each—compress deployment from 18–24 months to 8–12 weeks, materially accelerating time-to-revenue. Second, a proprietary cold-chain cooling system targeting PUE of 1.15 yields an estimated 70% cooling energy reduction, compounding OPEX savings across the programme’s horizon. Third, direct co-location at MBR Solar Park targets over 80% renewable energy, delivering near-zero marginal energy cost and the growing institutional premium for ESG-aligned infrastructure.

THE DEMAND CASE: SOVEREIGNTY AND AI COMPUTE

Asprofin Bank’s thesis rests on structural demand drivers independent of cyclical technology spending. The UAE’s Personal Data Protection Law, entering its 2026 enforcement phase, increasingly requires sensitive banking and healthcare data to be stored onshore—creating regulation-driven demand for sovereign compute [7]. Gartner projects MENA technology spending at USD 169 billion in 2026 [8]; Global SWF data show Gulf sovereign investors deployed USD 66 billion into AI and digitalization in 2025 [9]. The World Economic Forum’s April 2026 analysis concluded that AI infrastructure must now be classified as critical national infrastructure, placing sovereign data center programmes at the intersection of economic development and national security [10].

This positions Asprofin Bank favourably. The three-site architecture—Hatta’s underground vaults with quantum computing, Jebel Ali’s carrier-neutral hub in the JAFZA free zone, and MBR Solar Park’s green AI supercluster—enables Asprofin Bank to serve the full demand spectrum from sovereign classification to commercial hyperscale within one integrated ecosystem. Underground vaults shielded by a seven-layer nano cement system rated at 200 MPa with over 80 dB EMP attenuation to MIL-STD-188-125 offer the resilience that commands premium pricing from government and financial tenants.

CAPITAL OUTLOOK AND MARKET POSITIONING

The broader investment landscape reinforces the opportunity. Global data center CAPEX surged 57% in 2025, with the sector projected to require USD 3 trillion in cumulative investment by 2030 [1]. Within the UAE, Microsoft’s USD 15.2 billion plan through 2029 and Oracle’s first Middle East OCI Supercluster signal a market deep enough for multiple large-scale programmes [11]. Asprofin Bank’s differentiated proposition—lower cost-per-MW, faster deployment, military-grade hardening, and a predominantly renewable profile—positions the Corporation to complement hyperscaler commitments by addressing the sovereign and regulated-sector capacity gap that commercial operators are less equipped to serve.

ABOUT ASPROFIN BANK

Asprofin Bank Corporation is an international financial institution specialising in the structuring, financing, and development of large-scale infrastructure programmes. This disclosure reflects an ongoing strategic exploration and does not constitute a binding commitment, capital allocation, or solicitation of securities.

Contact: Asprofin Bank Institutional Communications & Investor Relations, Dubai, UAE.

Name: Q. Lin | Title: PR Director | Email: qlin@asprofinbank.org