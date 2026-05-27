Bryan-Michael Cox Hosts Chicago R&B Brunch With DELEÓN Tequila

Chicago’s Memorial Day weekend began with music, culture, and community during the On the Rise: Summertime Chi R&B Brunch hosted by Bryan-Michael Cox in partnership with DELEÓN Tequila.

Held at Carbon, the event was curated alongside Chicago native Charles “Beloved” Kuykendoll and brought together creatives, tastemakers, and music lovers for an afternoon celebrating the city’s growing music scene.

Guests enjoyed a curated brunch menu paired with signature cocktails including the DELEÓN 75 and Paloma Fizz while nostalgic R&B tracks filled the venue. Chicago DJs Adonia and Francesca Eva delivered back-to-back sets before DELEÓN Tequila partner Hillery Banks closed the event with a performance blending classic R&B sounds with modern influences.

The brunch highlighted Chicago’s creative energy while showcasing DELEÓN Tequila’s continued support of culture-driven experiences and emerging talent.