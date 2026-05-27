Crown Royal Marquis and Soulection wrapped up their Marquis Moments tour in Chicago with a celebration marking 15 years of Soulection and the impact of shared musical experiences.

Curated by Soulection founder Joe Kay and friends, the final stop brought together music lovers, creatives, and tastemakers for a night centered around culture, connection, and discovery.

Guests enjoyed immersive DJ sets from Joe Kay and Chicago DJ Adonia while sipping signature Crown Royal Marquis cocktails throughout the evening. The event highlighted the brand’s “Marquis Moments” concept, creating an atmosphere in which music, conversation, and spontaneous connections flowed from the bar to the dance floor.

The Chicago stop marked the conclusion of the nationwide Marquis Moments with Soulection series, reinforcing Crown Royal Marquis’ focus on culture-driven experiences that celebrate the communities shaping today’s music landscape.