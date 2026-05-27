Drake delivered one of the biggest chart weeks in Billboard Hot 100 history as “Janice STFU” debuted at No. 1 and helped rewrite multiple records across the charts.

The track became Drake’s 14th career Hot 100 leader, pushing him past Michael Jackson for the most No. 1 songs by a solo male artist in the chart’s 67-year history. Drake also added nine new Hot 100 top 10 entries, extending his all-time record to 90.

The rapper charted a record-breaking 42 songs on this week’s Hot 100, surpassing the previous mark of 37. He also became the first artist ever to surpass 400 career Hot 100 entries, thanks to 40 new debuts from his latest albums ICEMAN, HABIBTI, and MAID OF HONOUR.

All three projects simultaneously debuted at Nos. 1, 2, and 3 on the Billboard 200, making Drake the first artist to occupy the chart’s top three spots at the same time.

“Janice STFU” earned 40.7 million official streams during its opening week and debuted atop the Streaming Songs chart, marking Drake’s 22nd No. 1 on that ranking. The song also topped both the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts, extending his records on each list.