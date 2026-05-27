Drake is celebrating another historic chart achievement after surpassing Michael Jackson for the most No. 1 singles by a solo male artist in Billboard Hot 100 history.

Following the success of “Janice STFU,” Drake shared a message on Instagram reflecting on the milestone.

“Neck broke from carrying the chain / Back broke from carrying the game / Records broken carry on my name / Carry on carry on,” he wrote.

“Janice STFU” debuted at No. 1, becoming Drake’s 14th Hot 100 chart-topper and helping deliver one of the biggest weeks in Billboard history. The rapper also added nine new top 10 hits, extending his all-time record to 90.

Drake simultaneously placed 42 songs on the Hot 100, breaking the previous single-week record, while also becoming the first artist to surpass 400 career chart entries.

His albums ICEMAN, HABIBTI, and MAID OF HONOUR also debuted at Nos. 1, 2, and 3 on the Billboard 200, marking another historic achievement for the Toronto superstar.