Fanatics Markets Launches FIFA World Cup 2026 Prediction Hub

Fanatics and ADI Predictstreet have officially launched a new interactive FIFA World Cup 2026 Hub designed to give U.S. sports fans a more immersive tournament experience this summer.
The co-branded hub combines global football prediction markets with tournament news, official player data, and in-app content through the Fanatics Markets app and website. The experience is available across 23 U.S. states and four territories, including California, Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico, and Guam.
ADI Predictstreet CEO Dimitrios Psarrakis called Fanatics the “clear strategic partner” due to its massive sports audience and direct relationships with fans across the country.
Matt King, CEO of Fanatics Betting & Gaming, said the hub is designed to combine “content, data and prediction markets all in one experience” as fans follow the FIFA World Cup in real time.
The partnership marks another major expansion for Fanatics Markets as the United States prepares to host the FIFA World Cup 2026.