Few artists in Hip Hop history have managed to evolve while remaining as influential, unpredictable, and respected as André 3000.

Today, the Atlanta icon turns 51, marking another year in the legendary career of one of the culture’s most creative minds. As one half of the groundbreaking duo Outkast alongside Big Boi, André helped redefine Southern Hip Hop and pushed the genre into spaces few artists had even imagined at the time.

From the release of Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik in 1994 to classics like ATLiens, Aquemini, and the diamond selling Speakerboxxx/The Love Below, André consistently blurred the lines between rap, funk, soul, jazz, and experimental music while still remaining rooted in lyricism. His fearless creativity, eccentric style, and razor sharp verses turned him into one of Hip Hop’s most celebrated figures and arguably one of the greatest emcees of all time.

Beyond music, André expanded into acting with memorable appearances in films and television projects including Four Brothers, Idlewild, and Jimi: All Is By My Side, where he portrayed legendary guitarist Jimi Hendrix.

Even in recent years, André 3000 has continued surprising audiences. In 2023, he released New Blue Sun, an instrumental flute driven project that showcased yet another artistic reinvention and reminded fans that his creativity still refuses to follow expectations.

Whether through unforgettable guest verses, boundary pushing albums, or simply his mystique, André 3000 remains one of the most admired artists Hip Hop has ever produced.

Happy 51st birthday to Three Stacks.