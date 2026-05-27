Today, Jadakiss celebrates his 51st birthday, adding another chapter to one of the most respected careers Hip Hop has ever seen.

Born Jason Phillips in Yonkers, New York on this date in 1975, Jadakiss built his reputation through razor sharp punchlines, gritty street wisdom, and a voice instantly recognizable to generations of rap fans. Alongside fellow Yonkers emcees Styles P and Sheek Louch, Jadakiss helped form the legendary The LOX, a crew that became synonymous with authentic New York Hip Hop during the Bad Boy and Ruff Ryders eras.

While The LOX established themselves as one of rap’s most respected groups, Jadakiss elevated his own profile with the release of his 2001 solo debut Kiss Tha Game Goodbye. Powered by records like “Knock Yourself Out” and the timeless street anthem “We Gonna Make It” featuring Styles P, the album solidified Jada as one of the elite lyricists of his generation.

Over the years, his consistency never faded.

Whether through acclaimed solo albums, LOX projects, scene stealing guest appearances, or unforgettable mixtape verses, Jadakiss maintained a reputation as one of Hip Hop’s most dependable and technically gifted emcees. His influence stretched far beyond New York, but he always remained deeply connected to the city and culture that shaped him.

In 2021, he reminded the world exactly why his name still carries so much weight during Verzuz: The LOX vs Dipset at Madison Square Garden. Jadakiss delivered a commanding performance that instantly became one of the most celebrated moments in Verzuz history, reigniting conversations about his place among Hip Hop’s all time greats and earning him widespread praise across generations of fans.

Today, Jada’s impact extends beyond music.

Alongside Fat Joe, he currently co hosts the popular Joe & Jada podcast, where the two rap veterans blend industry insight, sports talk, street perspective, and humor into one of Hip Hop media’s most entertaining conversations. The show has added yet another dimension to Jadakiss’ already expansive career while allowing fans to see the personality behind the bars.

Five decades in, Jadakiss remains exactly what he has always been: respected, relatable, and lyrically dangerous.

Happy 51st birthday to Al Qaeda Jada.