D’USSÉ Launches JAŸ-Z 30 Box Set and CODE30 Cocktail for Reasonable Doubt Anniversary

D’USSÉ Cognac is marking the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt with the launch of the JAŸ-Z 30 D’USSÉ VSOP box set, a limited-time release celebrating the cultural impact of Jay-Z. The collectible offering is available for a short time at select retailers nationwide and honors three decades of influence across music, style, and entrepreneurship.

At the center of the campaign is CODE30, a signature cocktail created by D’USSÉ. Inspired by the “codes” of ambition, excellence, and cultural leadership tied to Shawn Carter’s legacy, the drink blends D’USSÉ Cognac with lemon, amaretto, pineapple juice, and soda water for a light, citrus-forward finish. The cocktail is available nationwide and is designed as a celebratory serve for fans marking the milestone.

“Mr. Shawn Carter’s codes of ambition, craftsmanship, and excellence are woven into the DNA of D’USSÉ,” said Gigi DaDan, General Manager of D’USSÉ. “For 30 years, he has shaped culture through music, art, style, and philanthropy.”

The celebration will extend into live cultural moments this summer, including on-site activations at The Roots Picnic in May and Jay-Z’s residency at Yankee Stadium in July. D’USSÉ will also host regional events in cities including Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, Washington D.C., New York, and Philadelphia, offering fans curated cocktail experiences tied to the milestone.

Fans can follow @dussecognac on Instagram and use #JAYZ30 for updates, events, and sweepstakes information, or visit DUSSE.com for more details.