Kehlani has announced THE KEHLANI WORLD TOUR: North America, a 33-date run presented by Live Nation that will hit major cities across the continent this fall.
The tour launches August 6 in Minneapolis at The Armory and will make stops in Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Dallas, Atlanta, and more before concluding October 3 at Shoreline Amphitheatre in San Francisco. Special guests Durand Bernarr, Isaia Huron, TheARTI$t, and WASEEL will appear on select dates.
The announcement follows the success of Kehlani’s self-titled album, Kehlani, which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 with 69,000 equivalent album units earned. The project delivered the biggest debut for an R&B album by a woman in 2026 and marked the singer’s fourth top 10 entry on the chart.
The album also topped the R&B Albums chart and landed in the top five on several Billboard charts, including Top Streaming Albums and Vinyl Albums.
Leading the project is the hit single “Folded,” which earned Kehlani two GRAMMY Awards for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song. The track has remained at the top of Billboard’s Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart for more than 17 weeks and has earned 2x Platinum certification.
Artist presale tickets begin May 27 at 10 a.m. local time, while general sales open May 29 through Kehlani World Tour.
KEHLANI WORLD TOUR DATES:
Thu Aug 6 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
Fri Aug 7 – Milwaukee, WI – Landmark Credit Union Live *
Sun Aug 9 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Mon Aug 10 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Thu Aug 13 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Fri Aug 14 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
Sun Aug 16 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre
Mon Aug 17 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
Wed Aug 19 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Fri Aug 21 – New York, NY – Barclays Center
Sun Aug 23 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
Wed Aug 26 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Thu Aug 27 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
Sat Aug 29 – Richmond, VA – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
Mon Aug 31 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Tue Sep 1 – Charlotte, NC – Trullant Amphitheater
Thu Sep 3 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
Fri Sep 4 – Birmingham, AL – Coca-Cola Amphitheater
Tue Sep 8 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Thu Sep 10 – Miami, FL – iThink Financial Amphitheatre
Fri Sep 11 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sun Sep 13 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Supported by Huntsman
Tue Sep 15 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Wed Sep 16 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Fri Sep 18 – Oklahoma City, OK – Zoo Amphitheatre
Sun Sep 20 – Albuquerque, NM – First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater
Mon Sep 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Wed Sep 23 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
Thu Sep 24 – Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome
Sat Sep 26 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds
Sun Sep 27 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Tue Sep 29 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Sat Oct 3 – San Francisco, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
*Without Durand Bernarr