Kehlani has announced THE KEHLANI WORLD TOUR: North America, a 33-date run presented by Live Nation that will hit major cities across the continent this fall.

The tour launches August 6 in Minneapolis at The Armory and will make stops in Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Dallas, Atlanta, and more before concluding October 3 at Shoreline Amphitheatre in San Francisco. Special guests Durand Bernarr, Isaia Huron, TheARTI$t, and WASEEL will appear on select dates.

The announcement follows the success of Kehlani’s self-titled album, Kehlani, which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 with 69,000 equivalent album units earned. The project delivered the biggest debut for an R&B album by a woman in 2026 and marked the singer’s fourth top 10 entry on the chart.

The album also topped the R&B Albums chart and landed in the top five on several Billboard charts, including Top Streaming Albums and Vinyl Albums.

Leading the project is the hit single “Folded,” which earned Kehlani two GRAMMY Awards for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song. The track has remained at the top of Billboard’s Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart for more than 17 weeks and has earned 2x Platinum certification.

Artist presale tickets begin May 27 at 10 a.m. local time, while general sales open May 29 through Kehlani World Tour.

KEHLANI WORLD TOUR DATES:

Thu Aug 6 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Fri Aug 7 – Milwaukee, WI – Landmark Credit Union Live *

Sun Aug 9 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Mon Aug 10 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

Thu Aug 13 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Fri Aug 14 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Sun Aug 16 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre

Mon Aug 17 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Wed Aug 19 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Fri Aug 21 – New York, NY – Barclays Center

Sun Aug 23 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Wed Aug 26 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Thu Aug 27 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sat Aug 29 – Richmond, VA – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

Mon Aug 31 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Tue Sep 1 – Charlotte, NC – Trullant Amphitheater

Thu Sep 3 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 4 – Birmingham, AL – Coca-Cola Amphitheater

Tue Sep 8 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Thu Sep 10 – Miami, FL – iThink Financial Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 11 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Sep 13 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Supported by Huntsman

Tue Sep 15 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Wed Sep 16 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Fri Sep 18 – Oklahoma City, OK – Zoo Amphitheatre

Sun Sep 20 – Albuquerque, NM – First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater

Mon Sep 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 23 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Thu Sep 24 – Inglewood, CA – Intuit Dome

Sat Sep 26 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds

Sun Sep 27 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Tue Sep 29 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Sat Oct 3 – San Francisco, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

*Without Durand Bernarr