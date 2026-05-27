Kevin Hart is speaking out about the backlash over Tony Hinchcliffe’s controversial jokes during a recent Netflix roast.

During an appearance on The Breakfast Club, Hart said Hinchcliffe “arguably had the best set” of the night despite criticism over jokes referencing George Floyd.

“Yeah, the George Floyd joke, it wasn’t a tasteful joke to our culture, to our audience,” Hart said. “But our audience that’s watching the roast, if you’re watching the roast, you get why they’re doing it.”

Hart explained that roast culture has long centered around edgy and offensive humor, adding that audiences familiar with the format understand what comes with it.

“You get why the racial humor is on the table,” he continued. “I wasn’t shocked. That’s what they do.”

The comedian also referenced previous Netflix roasts, including The Roast of Tom Brady, saying controversial jokes are a consistent part of the format every year.

You can hear it all from Kev below.