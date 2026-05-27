Lil Uzi Vert’s long-rumored collaboration with Vans is beginning to take shape after leaked previews from the rapper’s personal social media accounts revealed a bold collection inspired by vintage skate culture, emo fashion, and early-2000s aesthetics.

Lil Uzi Vert shares a first look at his new Vans collection 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Jy5tCpP5B1 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 27, 2026

The footwear project is currently expected to launch in 2027 and appears designed to move beyond the traditional celebrity sneaker partnership formula. Instead of minimalist designs, the collection embraces oversized construction, loud graphics, and nostalgic influences pulled from late ’90s skateboarding and pop-punk fashion.

The official Lil Uzi Vert x Vans Collection is a highly anticipated sneaker collaboration scheduled to release in 2027, following teaser previews leaked through the artist’s personal social media accounts.

The upcoming drop marks a shift away from standard artist capsules, instead leaning heavily into late ’90s and early 2000s vintage emo, pop-punk, and Y2K skate aesthetics.

One of the centerpiece designs is a bulky skate shoe inspired by classic chunky cupsole silhouettes. The model has surfaced in black-and-pink and white-and-pink versions, both featuring exaggerated padding, thick stitching, layered paneling, and a rounded heel logo. A “LUV” tag stitched into the lace area further ties the shoe directly to Uzi’s branding.

The Chunky Skate Shoe (Lynzie-style): The standout silhouette features an ultra-padded, bulky “pillow” structure that mirrors retro cupsoles. It has been previewed in two distinct colorways: a black-and-pink edition and a white-and-pink variant. Key details include heavy block paneling, extra-thick stitching, a stitched bulbous logo on the heel, and a signature “LUV” hangtag sewn onto the lace panels.

A second model reimagines Vans’ signature Slip-On with a pink-and-black checkerboard upper replacing the classic canvas presentation.

The Classic Slip-On: A secondary silhouette trading in the traditional canvas look for a bold pink-and-black checkerboard patterned upper. The insoles are customized with “by lil uzi vert” branding and stylized OTW logos.

Additional details reportedly include alternate striped and checker-pattern laces, anime-inspired insole artwork, and custom packaging featuring modified Vans branding in bright pink-and-black color schemes.

Before leaking this official signature collection, Lil Uzi Vert initially linked up with the footwear brand as the main model and creative partner for the Vans Premium Old Skool Campaign. Directed creatively by Imran Potato, Uzi starred in promotional videos rocking standard black, white, and color-blocked Premium Old Skool Shoes with maximalist jewelry and baggy streetwear.