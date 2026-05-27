Lil Wayne may be preparing the next chapter of his iconic album series. During a recent appearance on Wake Up Barstool, the rap legend revealed that Tha Carter VII “might be coming soon,” while teasing that he has plenty of new music ready to release.

“I got albums coming as well,” Wayne said. “But I don’t know when, if they going to just name it Tha Carter VII or they’re going to wait for another album and name it that. But I got music for days.”

While Wayne stopped short of confirming an official release date or title, the comments immediately raised questions as he does not seem to be in control of another installment in the celebrated Tha Carter series. The franchise has remained one of the most influential album runs in hip-hop, helping cement Wayne’s legacy as one of rap’s most impactful artists, but Tha Carter VI was panned online.