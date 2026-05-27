Meek Mill is publicly questioning Nike after seeing a “Dreams and Nightmares”- themed design associated with LeBron James.

The Philadelphia rapper took to social media to express frustration over the apparent use of branding associated with his acclaimed project, Dreams and Nightmares, which features his classic single of the same name. Meek suggested he was never contacted about the design and initially believed the sneakers circulating online were fake.

“So @nike just gone take my whole brand and mash it up with LeBron … what is this … why wouldn’t anybody holler at me about this? I thought the sneaks was fake? Wassup with this?” Meek wrote online.

So @nike just gone take my whole brand and mash it up with LeBron … what is this … why wouldn't anybody holler at me about this? I thought the sneaks was fake? Wassup with this? pic.twitter.com/Awi101qpca — MeekMill (@MeekMill) May 26, 2026

The post quickly sparked reactions from fans, with many debating whether the design directly referenced Meek’s iconic album and title track, which has become deeply tied to sports culture over the years.