Ray J was reportedly hospitalized in Las Vegas just hours after being knocked out by Supa Hot Fire during an event on Saturday.
According to sources close to Ray J, the entertainer checked himself into a hospital roughly two hours after the fight and has remained there for multiple days while doctors continue running tests. Medical staff is reportedly investigating whether he suffered a concussion and is also monitoring concerns related to his heart rate slowing down.
The hospitalization comes amid a series of ongoing health struggles for Ray J. Earlier this year, he was hospitalized for heart issues and pneumonia. In February, the singer alarmed fans during a Valentine’s Day performance in Shreveport when he appeared to bleed from the eye while showing what looked like a chest patch connected to a heart-monitoring device.
Ray J has also recently opened up about the seriousness of his condition, revealing that his heart is reportedly functioning at just 25%capacity following a near-fatal battle with pneumonia. Doctors have prescribed multiple medications, including heart failure treatments, while warning that a pacemaker or defibrillator could eventually become necessary.