The Oklahoma City Thunder moved within reach of the NBA Finals after defeating the San Antonio Spurs 127-114 in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals, taking a 3-2 series advantage behind another productive night from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

SGA has more free throws made than field goals made in the 2026 playoffs 😭💀



• 120 FTM

• 114 FGM



INSANE pic.twitter.com/JSQVMMtONC — Hater Report (@HaterReport) May 27, 2026

The All-Star guard finished with 32 points despite connecting on just seven of his 19 field goal attempts. Much of his scoring came at the free throw line, where he converted 16 of 17 attempts in a performance that once again sparked conversation across the league about his style of play.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Playoff Free Throws Top Field Goals

The OKC Thunder lead the Spurs 3-2 in the Western Conference Finals after a 127-114 Game 5 win, powered by SGA’s 32 points on 7-of-19 field goals but a perfect nearly 16-of-17 from the line.

SGA has made more free throws than field goals this postseason 😳 pic.twitter.com/bvGFsxmF2L — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 27, 2026

He’s averaging 27.7 points and 8.1 assists per game at 89.6 percent free-throw accuracy, drawing criticism as a ‘free throw merchant’ while defenders point to his aggressive drives and the Thunder’s dominant run. Game 6 hits Thursday in San Antonio, with a Finals berth on the line against the Knicks.

While critics continue questioning the volume of whistles Gilgeous-Alexander receives, supporters argue the numbers reflect how relentlessly he attacks defenders in the paint. Oklahoma City has leaned heavily on that pressure throughout the postseason, and it has helped push the franchise to the edge of its first Finals appearance in more than a decade.

The Thunder offense overwhelmed San Antonio during key stretches Tuesday night, capitalizing on transition opportunities and second-half scoring runs to silence a Spurs crowd that had hoped to even the series.

Now the pressure shifts back to Texas, where Game 6 could determine whether Oklahoma City advances to face the New York Knicks for the championship. The Spurs, meanwhile, must regroup quickly if they hope to force a deciding Game 7 and keep their season alive.