Wander Franco may have avoided prison time in the Dominican Republic, but his path back to Major League Baseball appears almost completely blocked.

The former Tampa Bay Rays shortstop was found “criminally responsible” for abusing a minor, but the court granted him a judicial pardon after determining that he had also been a “material” victim of extortion and blackmail. That distinction may have spared him from incarceration, but according to multiple immigration attorneys familiar with MLB related visa matters, it likely will not help him return to the United States.

“There’s no way the Department of State will give this man a visa,” immigration attorney Amy Maldonado said. “… The only way he’d ever have gotten a visa again is if he’d been found innocent, and it was compelling evidence. The fact that he’s guilty of sexual abuse of a minor, he’s done. He’s never getting into the U.S.”

Maldonado added that her view is not tied to any one presidential administration or current immigration climate, saying that “any other administration would not approve this visa.”

Franco has not played for Tampa Bay since August 2023, when allegations surfaced that he had an illegal relationship with a 14 year old girl. In the same case, the child’s mother received a 10 year prison sentence on charges related to trafficking her daughter, with the court finding that her role in blackmailing Franco contributed to his status as a victim from a material standpoint.

That did not erase the court’s finding against Franco.

“The court granted Franco a judicial pardon for the particular circumstances that placed him as a victim from a material standpoint, though not a legal one,” presiding judge José Ramón Núñez said.

Franco was initially convicted last June and given a two year suspended sentence before an appeals court ordered a retrial. Monday’s verdict now leaves him in a complicated legal position, but perhaps an even more difficult baseball one.

The Rays still have Franco on the restricted list, and he is not being paid under the 11 year, $182 million contract he signed before his career collapsed. The key point is that Franco is not currently restricted solely because of conduct discipline, but because he cannot legally enter the United States and is unavailable to perform under the terms of his deal.

MLB has not closed its own investigation. Franco’s full sentencing is scheduled for June 16, and the league said it is “aware of (Monday’s) verdict in the Wander Franco trial and will conclude our investigation at the appropriate time.”

The Rays also issued a careful statement, saying, “The Tampa Bay Rays are aware of today’s ruling in the Dominican Republic involving Wander Franco. We respect the legal process and the decision issued by the court. This is a serious matter, and our thoughts remain with those affected by the case.”

The team added that it will continue cooperating with MLB under the league’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.

For immigration experts, however, the issue is far more direct. Attorney Charles Kuck said a judicial pardon in the Dominican Republic would not carry weight in a future visa decision.

“He’s not coming back to the United States,” Kuck said. “We don’t recognize foreign pardons. The only pardons that matter are from the president.”

Maldonado noted that Franco could attempt to apply for a 212(d)(3) waiver, a mechanism sometimes used by immigrants seeking entry after a prior conviction or deportation issue. But she said that type of request requires proving the applicant is a net benefit to the United States, and in a case involving a sex crime against a child, she sees no realistic path.

“Conviction of a sex crime against a child,” Maldonado said. “Yeah, you’re done. It’s never going to happen. No consular officer is ever going to recommend that.”

California immigration attorney Adrian Uribe left a narrow legal window open, suggesting Franco’s attorneys could argue the ambiguity of being found “criminally responsible” without a traditional conviction. But even that would be an uphill battle.

For the Rays, MLB, and Franco himself, the case is no longer just about discipline or public image. It is about whether he can legally return to the country where his contract exists and where his career was built.

Once viewed as one of baseball’s brightest young stars, Franco now faces a reality where avoiding prison may not mean saving his career.